BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Oracle:
* Board got letter from T. Rowe Price Associates on October 27; T. Rowe Price willing to support deal in which Oracle offers $133/share for NetSuite Source text - (bit.ly/2eUYBZ7) Further company coverage:
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.