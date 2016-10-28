Oct 28 Mobyt SpA :

* Says Moat Italy Bidco SpA owns total of 12,574,830 of Mobyt SpA shares equal to 98.473 percent stake in the company

* Taking into account 98,400 treasury shares, Moat Italy Bidco SpA receives 99.244 percent stake in Mobyt SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)