BRIEF-Adform Group Q1 net loss shrinks to 77,126 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Glintt SA :
* Says reached an agreement to sell assets a photovoltaic plant in Evora for 2.65 million euros ($2.90 million) to a unit of Sonae Capital
* Expects to complete the sale by Dec. 31
Source text: bit.ly/2eDIQqM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants