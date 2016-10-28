BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Orion Real Estate Ltd :
* Further trading statement
* FY headline loss per share is expected to increase by more than 100 pct to around (2.78) cents per share
* Co's overall FY results expected to decrease by about 98 pct to 0.33 cents per share from 17.52 cents EPS for year ended 30 june 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.