Oct 28 Orion Real Estate Ltd :

* Further trading statement

* FY headline loss per share is expected to increase by more than 100 pct to around (2.78) cents per share

* Co's overall FY results expected to decrease by about 98 pct to 0.33 cents per share from 17.52 cents EPS for year ended 30 june 2015