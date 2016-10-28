Oct 28 S&P Global Ratings:

* Ratings on the United Kingdom affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'; outlook remains negative on Brexit uncertainties

* Negative outlook reflects institutional, economic uncertainty surrounding brexit negotiations and what arrangements will emerge post-departure

* See heightened risks of deterioration in external financing conditions in light of the U.K.'s high gross external financing requirements

* Leaving the EU will also significantly diminish the U.K.'s capacity to influence EU policy on key sectors of the U.K. economy

* Also think Brexit could create challenging constitutional issues if it results in a second referendum on Scottish independence

* Brexit could also, over time, diminish sterling's role as a global reserve currency

* Still view U.K.'s high external deficit as a vulnerability, and view an eu departure as a risk to financing sources

* Take the view that Scottish National Party will push for another referendum on Scottish independence

* Given Brexit uncertainties and the likely fall in investment, forecasting a slowdown in 2017-2019 Source text (bit.ly/2eDFAvF)