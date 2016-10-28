Oct 28 S&P Global Ratings:
* Ratings on the United Kingdom affirmed at 'AA/A-1+';
outlook remains negative on Brexit uncertainties
* Negative outlook reflects institutional, economic
uncertainty surrounding brexit negotiations and what
arrangements will emerge post-departure
* See heightened risks of deterioration in external
financing conditions in light of the U.K.'s high gross external
financing requirements
* Leaving the EU will also significantly diminish the U.K.'s
capacity to influence EU policy on key sectors of the U.K.
economy
* Also think Brexit could create challenging constitutional
issues if it results in a second referendum on Scottish
independence
* Brexit could also, over time, diminish sterling's role as
a global reserve currency
* Still view U.K.'s high external deficit as a
vulnerability, and view an eu departure as a risk to financing
sources
* Take the view that Scottish National Party will push for
another referendum on Scottish independence
* Given Brexit uncertainties and the likely fall in
investment, forecasting a slowdown in 2017-2019
