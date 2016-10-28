Oct 28 Baker Hughes Inc :

* On Oct 26, board approved amendment to restated bylaws to increase mandatory retirement age for directors from 72 years to 75 years

* Bylaws now provide a person shall not be qualified to serve on board on or after date of annual meeting after he/she turns 75

* "While we have been in discussions with GE, nothing is concluded and there is no guarantee anything will be concluded"