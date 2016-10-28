Oct 28 Express Scripts Holding Co -

* Says on October 28, 2016, announced receipt of a letter from internal revenue service

* Company will recognize a net tax benefit of approximately $511 million during three months ending December 31, 2016

* Express scripts holding co says letter from IRS reported conclusion of examination with respect to potential tax benefit related to disposition of Polymedica

* Expects tax benefit to increase EPS by $0.80 - $0.81 for three months and fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f0kEMl]