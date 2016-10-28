BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Intersections Inc -
* Loeb Holdings Corp - on October 27, delivered letter to special committee of board - SEC filing
* In the letter, proposes possible business transaction between LHC and Intersections Inc relating to co's pet health monitoring segment Source text: [bit.ly/2dUEUy2] Further company coverage:
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.