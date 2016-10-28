WRAPUP 6-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
Oct 28 Payment Data Systems Inc :
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing volumes for the third quarter of 2016
* Payment Data Systems Inc says Q3 2016 credit card processing volumes decreased 2 pct compared to same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc says credit card dollars processed during Q3 of 2016 decreased 9 pct compared to same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc - electronic check transaction (ach) volumes during Q3 of 2016 were down 15 pct over same time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems- total dollars processed for exceeded $759.3 million, representing highest quarterly total dollars processed to date for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
