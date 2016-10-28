WRAPUP 6-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Coty Inc :
* Coty - entered into incremental assumption agreement and refinancing amendment which amends certain credit agreement, dated as of October 27, 2015
* Coty - incremental agreement provides for new term facility consisting of $975 million in term a loan commitments- SEC filings
* Coty -incremental agreement provides also for new term B facility consisting of $100 million in term B loan commitments Source text: (bit.ly/2eNAoD7) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 12 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to buy Light SA's stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA and eventually become controlling shareholder, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Friday.