UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Oct 28 Boeing Co :
* Boeing will send a technical team to Ft. Lauderdale to assist in the NTSB investigation of the FedEx DC-10 - tweet Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.