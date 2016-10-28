Oct 28 Uni-Pixel Inc

* Uni-Pixel - on October 24, 2016 co along with its unit entered into a loan and security agreement dated October 18, 2016- SEC filing

* Uni-Pixel-Under terms of loan agreement, borrowers may borrow up to $2.5 million on revolving basis based on percentage of eligible export-related accounts

* Uni-Pixel- loan agreement is for a two year period ending October 18, 2018 Source text : (bit.ly/2eNAXwD)