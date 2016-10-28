Oct 28 Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings-On Oct. 24, co, Florida Mezzanine Fund LLLP entered into second amendment to assumption and assignment agreement - SEC filing

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment extends planned maturity of certain existing debt

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment provides for a mechanism of allocating proceeds from future debt offerings to Florida Mezz obligation

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc - Amendment provides a waiver of certain covenants Source text: [bit.ly/2eYm4bo] Further company coverage: