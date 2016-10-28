Oct 28 Memorial Production Partners Lp :

* Memorial Production Partners Lp announces suspension of quarterly cash distribution and reduction in borrowing base following the fall redetermination

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership also announced a reduction of its borrowing base under MEMP's credit facility from $925 million to $740 million

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives

* Memorial Production Partners-partnership says reduction of its borrowing base will be further reduced to $720 million, effective DEC 1

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - retained Perella Weinberg Partners Lp as its financial advisor to assist board in strategic review

* Memorial Production Partners-look forward to continuing talks with lenders, note that redetermination will have no impact on current operations

* Memorial Production Partners Lp - as of Oct 28, 2016, MEMP had approximately $714 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility