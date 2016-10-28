Oct 28 Memorial Production Partners Lp :
* Memorial Production Partners Lp announces suspension of
quarterly cash distribution and reduction in borrowing base
following the fall redetermination
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership also
announced a reduction of its borrowing base under MEMP's credit
facility from $925 million to $740 million
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - partnership has
initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives
* Memorial Production Partners-partnership says reduction of
its borrowing base will be further reduced to $720 million,
effective DEC 1
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - retained Perella
Weinberg Partners Lp as its financial advisor to assist board in
strategic review
* Memorial Production Partners-look forward to continuing
talks with lenders, note that redetermination will have no
impact on current operations
* Memorial Production Partners Lp - as of Oct 28, 2016, MEMP
had approximately $714 million outstanding under its revolving
credit facility
