UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 30 Nestle Nigeria Plc
* 9-month profit before tax 5.50 billion naira versus 20.81 billion naira
* 9-month revenue 129.48 billion naira versus 107.99 billion naira Source text ID: (bit.ly/2f1TJkJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.