UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 30 East Delta Flour Mills Co Sae
* Q1 net profit EGP 26.2 million versus EGP 13.8 million year ago
* Q1 revenue EGP 557.1 million versus EGP 455.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2e08hih) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.