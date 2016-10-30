BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 30 Learn Africa Plc
* Quarter revenue 1.49 billion naira versus 830.9 million naira last year
* Quarter profit before tax 606.0 million naira versus 172.6 million naira last year Source text ID: (bit.ly/2envGeN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility