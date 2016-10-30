Oct 30 Egyptian Media Production City Co Sae

* Calls nov 17 shareholder meeting to approve 0.20 EGP per share cash distribution from retained earnings as on dec 31, 2011

* Calls nov 17 shareholder meeting to cancel earlier decision to distribute EGP 37.9 million to shareholders via 1:50 bonus issue Source: (bit.ly/2eb9S8j) Further company coverage: