Oct 31 Cimic Group Ltd

* Leighton Contractors (Asia) has agreed a settlement with its client Wynn Resorts in relation to Wynn Palace Macau Project

* There is no negative impact on cimic group's 2016 guidance

* Wynn resorts will meet a regime of settlement payments to leighton contractors (Asia)

* Wynn resorts and Leighton Contractors agree not to pursue respective claims and crossclaims including liquidated damages, extensions of time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: