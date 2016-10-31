Oct 31 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - registered
capital of jv will be rmb683.4 million
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical - entered into
shareholders' agreement with Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing)
and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd - company is
expected to enter into an equity transfer agreement with Taigen
Biopharmaceuticals
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical -pursuant to
agreement, each party has agreed for joint establishment of JV
in china by company and Taigen Biopharmaceuticals (Beijing)
* Yichang hec changjiang pharmaceutical co ltd -
consideration of us$20 million for equity transfer agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: