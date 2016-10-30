Oct 31 DBS Group Holdings Ltd
* DBS Group Holdings agreed to acquire wealth management and
retail banking business of ANZ in five markets for approximately
SGD 110 million above book value
* Portfolio of businesses being acquired is in Singapore,
Hong Kong, China, Taiwan And Indonesia
* Acquisition will also add a large customer franchise to
dbs in indonesia and taiwan
* Transaction is expected to be roe and earnings accretive
one year after completion
* Expects transaction to create significant value for bank
* Portfolio of businesses representing total deposits of SGD
17 billion, loans of SGD 11 billion, investment AUM of SGD 6.5
billion and total revenue of SGD 825 million for FY2016
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on
DBS' capital position, earnings or net asset value per share
this year
* Transaction is anticipated to be completed progressively
from 2q2017 onwards, and target is for full completion in all
markets by early 2018
