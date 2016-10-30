Oct 31 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group
* Most people currently employed in ANZ's retail and wealth
business will join DBS
* "Sale is expected to increase ANZ's cet1 capital ratio by
about 15-20 basis points"
* Will take a net loss of $265 million including write-downs
of software, goodwill and fixed assets, and separation and
transaction costs
* "Excluding write-downs in 1h FY17, there will be a small
impact on ROE and EPS"
* Impact is expected to be slightly higher in first half of
FY2017
* Transaction subject to regulatory approvals in each market
with completions anticipated over next 18 months progressively
from mid-2017
* Refers to DBS' acquisition of retail/wealth businesses of
ANZ in five Asian countries
