BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd
* On 28 october 2016 company entered into first placing agreement with tian yuan finance
* First placing agreement to subscribe for up to 840 million first placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per first placing share
* On 28 oct, co entered into second placing agreement with tian yuan finance and china everbright
* Second placing agreement to subscribe for up to 1.80 billion second placing shares at placing price of HK$0.11 per second placing share
* On 28 october 2016, company entered into third placing agreement with china everbright Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.