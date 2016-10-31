Oct 31 Octodec Investments Ltd :
* Reviewed condensed consolidated provisional results of the
group for the year ended Aug. 31 2016
* Distribution growth per share for year to Aug. 31 2016 of
6.5 pct to 201.5 cents per share
* FY like-for-like growth in rental income of 5.3 pct for
twelve-month period
* Board of directors of Octodec declared a final cash
dividend of 103.1 cents per share, for twelve months ended Aug.
31 2016
* See economic growth in South Africa to remain subdued,
weak consumer and business confidence and a tough operating
environment
* Distributable income per share is expected to be
approximately 6 pct for 2017 financial year
