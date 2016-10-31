US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil, defense stocks gain
May 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and defense stocks rose following a $110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Oct 31 Yes Bank Ltd
* Says appoints Ashok Chawla as non - executive part-time chairman of the bank effective October 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2f2TndN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage: