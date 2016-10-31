US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil, defense stocks gain
May 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and defense stocks rose following a $110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Oct 31 Xpro India Ltd
* Gets members' nod for sale/dispose/transefer of full or part of co's unit in Faridabad Source text: bit.ly/2eKUOiG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage: