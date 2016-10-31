(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
Oct 31 Aker Bp Asa :
* q3 revenues $248 million (reuters poll $258 million)
* q3 ebitda $179 million (reuters poll $173 million)
* q3 production of 112.6 mboepd including BP Norge
* The newly merged company is on track with the integration
process and the board of directors proposes a dividend of usd
125 million, split equally for december 2016 and march 2017
* This translates into a dividend per share (dps) of usd
0.185 per quarter
* The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of
usd 250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to
increase this level once johan sverdrup is in production
* Says maturing snadd towards pdo in 2017
* Says building a potential new core area north of alvheim
* Says assessing aker bp's capital structure going forward
with the aim to lower cost of capital over time
* expects full year 2016 (bp norge included for 12 months)
capex to be usd 910 - 930 million
* says exploration expenditures are expected to be usd 240 -
260 million in 2016
* says production guidance for 2016 is expected between 118
and 120 mboepd
* says production cost is expected to average about 13 usd
per barrel of oil equivalent
* says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come
down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to
be below usd 25 per barrel
* says ivar aasen project remains on schedule and budget
towards planned start-up in december 2016
