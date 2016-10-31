Oct 31 Hexagon

* Ola Rollen under investigation by Norwegian authorities for insider trading unrelated to Hexagon

* Says circumstances have been explained in this morning's press release from Christian B Hjort and Erik Keiserud, Ola Rollen's lawyers, arguing "that charge is based on a misinterpretation of factual and legal issues in matter"

* Says Melker Schorling, Hexagon's chairman of board, said, "I have received statement from Christian B. Hjort and Erik Keiserud ... and I have complete confidence in Ola Rollen"

* Says Rollen was following charge, detained on 29 october 2016 for a week following a decision by district court in Oslo

* Says Rollen firmly denies accusations. He does not admit to any guilt

* Says matter pertains to acquisition of 284,341 shares in Next Biometrics was done by private equity fund greenbridge partners