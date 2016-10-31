Oct 31 Hexagon
* Ola Rollen under investigation by Norwegian authorities
for insider trading unrelated to Hexagon
* Says circumstances have been explained in this morning's
press release from Christian B Hjort and Erik Keiserud, Ola
Rollen's lawyers, arguing "that charge is based on a
misinterpretation of factual and legal issues in matter"
* Says Melker Schorling, Hexagon's chairman of board, said,
"I have received statement from Christian B. Hjort and Erik
Keiserud ... and I have complete confidence in Ola Rollen"
* Says Rollen was following charge, detained on 29 october
2016 for a week following a decision by district court in Oslo
* Says Rollen firmly denies accusations. He does not admit
to any guilt
* Says matter pertains to acquisition of 284,341 shares in
Next Biometrics was done by private equity fund greenbridge
partners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: