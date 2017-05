Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Portugal's banking system amid modest economic recovery

* Moody's says outlook expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in portugal over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's- Portugal's main weakness remains high indebtedness of the state, companies and households