BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Olam International Limited
* company constantly explores and reviews corporate development opportunities which are in line with its corporate growth strategy
* "some of these are in nature of acquisitions, divestments and joint ventures."
* company is currently in discussions with various parties on some of these opportunities.
* no definitive agreements have been signed at this time and there is no certainty that any of them will materialise. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.