BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Lianhua Supermarket Co Ltd :
* Reference is made to announcement issued by Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd dated 30 march 2016
* Company has decided not to proceed with acquisition and continuing connected transactions
* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business, financial and operational position of group
Updates on transaction in relation to acquisition of Yiwu City Life & Jimaisheng and disposal of Lianhua Logistics
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.