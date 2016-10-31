Oct 31 China Fishery Group Ltd :
* Provide an update on chapter 11 proceedings announced by
company on 1 july 2016
* Board and current management of company remain in control
of business
* Court decided to appoint trustee to CFG Peru Investments
Pte Ltd only, 1 of 17 entities which have filed for chapter 11
relief before NY court
* Board and current management will continue to ensure that
its operations in peru and namibia continue to operate as usual
* Trustee will be involved in process of further developing
a holistic restructuring plan around peruvian assets
* "Judge made it clear that appointment was not being made
in favour of a sale of Peruvian business"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: