Oct 31 China Fishery Group Ltd :

* Provide an update on chapter 11 proceedings announced by company on 1 july 2016

* Board and current management of company remain in control of business

* Court decided to appoint trustee to CFG Peru Investments Pte Ltd only, 1 of 17 entities which have filed for chapter 11 relief before NY court

* Board and current management will continue to ensure that its operations in peru and namibia continue to operate as usual

* Trustee will be involved in process of further developing a holistic restructuring plan around peruvian assets

* "Judge made it clear that appointment was not being made in favour of a sale of Peruvian business"