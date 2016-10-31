BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd -
* Unit of company, as borrower, BNPP as lender and company as guarantor entered into a facility agreement
* Agreement for an aggregate principal amount of up to us$52 million for a term of seven years
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.