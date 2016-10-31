BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Gemphire Therapeutics
* Says European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. 2658536 gemcabene and derivatives for treating pancreatitis
* Gemphire Therapeutics - patent covers use of Gemcabene for decreasing risk of developing pancreatitis in patients having a blood triglyceride level of 500 mg/dl or higher
