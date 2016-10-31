BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Baltika AS :
* In Q3 revenue from continued operations stayed close to last year's level and was 11,966 thousand euros ($13.12 million)
* Group's Q3 resulted in net loss in amount of 296 thousand euros, which is an increase of 354 thousand euros compared to same period last year
* Gross profit was 5,432 thousand euros in Q3, which is 81 thousand euros higher than in same period last year ($1 = 0.9123 euros)
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.