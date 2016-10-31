BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* Vtti and Enna to develop a major energy asset in Adriatic
* Vtti and Enna have signed an agreement for purchase by Vtti of 70% of Adriatic Tank Terminal (att) in Port Of Ploce
* Vtti and Enna will jointly expand and operate newly built terminal in Port Of Ploce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.