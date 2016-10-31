BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Capital Hotel Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 3.62 billion naira versus 3.44 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of 280.6 million naira versus 179.8 million naira year ago
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.