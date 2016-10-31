Oct 31 UCP Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $93.7 million

* UCP Inc says Q3 homes in backlog grew 34.4 percent to 387 homes with a value of $157.2 million

* Qtrly backlog on a dollar basis increased 30.1 percent to $157.2 million

* UCP Inc qtrly net new home orders grew 14.4 percent to 247

* UCP Inc qtrly revenue from homebuilding operations grew 27.8 percent to $89.8 million, compared to $70.3 million for prior year period Source: (bit.ly/2f8QC9c) Further company coverage: