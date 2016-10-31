BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :
* Says to amortize 2.5 billion euros ($2.74 billion) of Dec. 2013 public covered bonds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.