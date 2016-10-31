Oct 31 Nextera Energy Partners Lp
* Board declared quarterly distribution of $0.34125 per
common unit to unitholders of Nextera Energy Partners
* Nextera Energy Partners LP says continues to expect 12 to
15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions
through 2020
* Nextera Energy says expects annualized rate of q4 2016
distribution to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.41 per common
unit
* Reported third-quarter 2016 net income attributable to
Nextera Energy partners of $27 million
* Nextera Energy continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2016, run
rate for adjusted EBITDA of $670 million to $760 million
* Qtrly operating revenue $186 million versus $115 million
* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.62
