BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 GE :
* Plans to sell GE Water, targeting mid-2017 close for deal - presentation discussing Baker Hughes deal
* Gain from selling GE Water will fund restructuring and integration costs for Baker Hughes deal - presentation
* Gain from selling GE Water will include up to $1 billion in excess gain to fund core GE restructuring - presentation discussing Baker Hughes deal Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.