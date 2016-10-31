Oct 31 Digia Oyj :

* Finnish tax authorities decided upon determination for taxation purposes of acquisition cost of shares of Digia Plc and Qt Group Plc

* According to decision, Digia and Qt Group ratio of fair value of shares deviates by more than 30 percentage points in ratio of net assets transferred to companies

* Says acquisition cost of Digia's share shall be 48.14 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger

* acquisition cost of Qt Group's share shall be 51.86 pct of Digia's original acquisition cost before partial demerger