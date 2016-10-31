BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Gladstone Commercial Corp -
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation signs 5-year lease extension at its Wichita, ks property
* Gladstone Commercial Corp says lease extension maintains property's 100% occupancy with t-mobile through September 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.