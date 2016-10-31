Oct 31 Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences announces design for NCI-supported phase II study of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma and other hematologic malignancies

* Cellectar Biosciences - previously provided guidance for study initiation in first half of 2017 and now anticipates initiating trial during Q1 of 2017

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc -Anticipates initial efficacy data of the study of CLR 131 as early as second half of 2017