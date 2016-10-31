BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces positive initial results of animal study exploring use of Ryanodex in MDMA (ecstasy) induced hyperthermia conducted at the National Institutes of Health
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - anticipate meeting with FDA in near future to discuss overall development program for Ryanodex
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.