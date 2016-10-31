BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 Broadsoft Inc -
* Broadsoft reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Quarterly total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $84.1 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.04 to $2.22
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $333 million to $341 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $337.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
