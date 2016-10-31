Oct 31 Benefitfocus Inc

* Benefitfocus inc says on Oct 28 co and subsidiaries entered into the fourth amendment agreement to the credit agreement, dated as of February 20, 2015

* Benefitfocus inc says amendment increases borrowing limit from $60 million to $95 million and extends termination date to February 20, 2020 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: