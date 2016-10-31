Oct 31 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance Sports Group announces executive leadership
changes
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says departure of Amir
Rosenthal, president, effective October 28
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says appointment of Jennifer
Hughey as its new senior vice president, supply chain, effective
November 1
* Performance Sports Group - Appointed Dan Sills to serve as
executive vice president, Hockey and Mike Thorne to serve as
executive vice president, baseball/softball
* Thorne replaces Todd Harman, whose employment with company
ended on October 28
