Oct 31 Longhorn Publishers Ltd :

* Says was unanimously resolved to approve first and final dividend of 0.35 shillings per share

* Says dividend will be payable on or before Jan 27, 2017

* Says acquisition of 92 percent shareholding in LawAfrica Publishing Limited is approved Source : j.mp/2f4R09R Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)