BRIEF-Atlas Estates Q1 net result turns to profit of 3.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 31 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup inc - the u.s. Commodity futures trading commission is conducting an investigation into the trading and clearing of interest rate swaps by investment banks
* Citigroup inc says it is cooperating with the investigation - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eepMio) Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 6.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 22 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate committee overseeing pensions on Monday asked the U.S. Office of Government Ethics to assess whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution and federal bans on conflicts of interest.